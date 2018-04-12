Abpro Therapeutics on deck for IPO

Woburn, MA-based Abpro Therapeutics (ABP) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $69M IPO.

The preclinical-stage biotech firm develops next-generation antibody therapeutics using its proprietary DiversImmune and MultiMab discovery and engineering platforms. Co-lead candidates are ABP-100 and ABP-201, both tetravalent antibodies, meaning they bind to two different targets with two distinct binding sites per target.

ABP-100 is designed to redirect the immune system to fight cancer while ABP-201 is being developed to treat vascular diseases of the eye, focusing on diabetic macular edema. Clinical studies should commence in H1 2019 for the former and in H2 2019 for the latter.

2017 Financials ($M): Revenue: 2.2 (+29.4%); Operating Expenses: 13.0 (+143.1%); Net Loss: (12.3) (-101.7%); Cash Consumption: (9.5) (-94.1%).