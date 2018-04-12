Sonoco completes acquisition of Highland Packaging Solutions

Sonoco (SON +0.8% ) completed the acquisition of Highland Packaging Solutions.

Owned by Steve Maxwell, Chief Executive Officer, and John Durham, along with select members of the company’s leadership team, Highland has grown from a regional supplier of agriculture packaging products into a global packaging company with 2017 net sales of approximately $90 million. The company has approximately 425 employees operating a world-class production facility in Plant City producing a total packaging solution for customers that includes sophisticated engineered containers, flexographic printed labels and inventory management through distribution warehouses in the Southeast and West Coast of the United States."

