Regions Bank announces agreement with Lender Price

Regions Bank (NYSE:RF) announced a new agreement with Lender Price, fintech mortgage and consumer digital lending technology platform provider, which encompasses both a working relationship and an equity investment in the Lender Price.

This agreement will focus on streamlining the company's digital processes and simplifying interactions between bankers, borrowers and the bank.

For consumers, the benefits will include fewer information requests, integration of additional data sources for approvals and confirmations, and quicker responses, all of which will help simplify the lending process.