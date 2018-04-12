MYnd Analytics up 29%

Thinly traded nano cap MYnd Analytics (MYND +29.2% ) is up on a healthy 21x surge in volume. No particular news accounts for the action, although at the end of December 2017 it had ~$2.7M in cash and equivalents and operations consumed $2.4M so a capital raise is on the way.

It recently filed a prospectus for a $75M mixed shelf offering. Also, in late March, it sold 1.05M units at $2/unit in a private placement. Each unit consisted of one share of Series A Preferred Stock (5% yield) and one five-year warrant to purchase one common share at $2.34. Gross proceeds were $2.1M.

The predictive analytics company offers a cloud-based platform called PEER Online, a registry for doctors to exchange neurophysiology-related outcome data aimed at clinical decision support. Specifically, it uses a statistical analysis of EEG (electroencephalography) outputs and other information to generate a report indicating the likelihood of the patient's response to certain medications (e.g., antidepressants).