Delta Air Lines (DAL +3.3% ) is still seeing the partnership with American Express help to pad its bottom line.

The company reported it set a record by opening more than 1M new accounts from the Delta AMEX credit card in Q1.

Last year, Delta generated $3B in revenue from the branded card.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian told analysts on the company's post-earning conference that the AMEX business is expected to continue to grow at a double-digit pace.

