NAR: SoftBank mobile unit responds to concerns ahead of going public

The CFO of SoftBank’s (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) mobile unit says the company will serve shareholder interests after going public and won’t “sacrifice growth to pay dividends” for the sake of SoftBank.

The comments were made to Nikkei Asian Review as the unit prepares to go public this year and in response to concerns that the unit won’t be independent of SoftBank.

The mobile unit generates FCF of around $4.7B a year and is SoftBank’s top-earning segment.

