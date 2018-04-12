Bitcoin bottom is in, according to crypto hedge fund

"A wall of institutional money will drive the markets much higher," say Dan Morehead and Joey Krug at Pantera Capital Management. "[We] rarely have such strong conviction on timing."

The two are quick to point out they're the anti-Dennis Gartman, having made just three buy and one sell recommendation(s) in the last seven years.

The buy signal today is thanks to Bitcoin (BTC-USD) having crossed above its 200-day moving average. $6,500, they say, was the bottom.

Bitcoin is up 10.4% to $7,700.

Previously: Bitcoin surges nearly 10% (April 12)

Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, RIOT, OSTK, SSC, MARA, UEPS, OTC:BITCF, XNET, GROW, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, OTCPK:BTLLF SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:BLKCF, COINB, LFIN