Diamondback Energy Q1 production jumps 74% Y/Y

Diamondback Energy (FANG +0.1% ) says Q1 production climbed 74% Y/Y and 10% Q/Q to 102.6K bbl/day (74% oil).

FANG says it is currently running 11 drilling rigs and has five dedicated completion crews working its leasehold.

FANG also says its Viper Energy Partners (VNOM +1.1% ) subsidiary Q1 production, also all from the Permian Basin, rose 14% Q/Q to 14.1K boe/d.

"We will continue to demonstrate best in class production growth within cash flow and add rigs as operating cash flow allows, with our 11th operated rig recently beginning operations in the Delaware Basin," CEO Travis Stice says.