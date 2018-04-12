Reuters: Chevron, Exxon seek 'small refinery' waivers from biofuels law

Chevron (CVX +0.2% ) and Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.1% ) have asked U.S. regulators for exemptions to U.S. biofuels policy that historically have been reserved for small companies in financial distress, Reuters reports.

Both CVX and XOM reportedly asked the EPA for waivers for their smallest facilities - CVX's 54.5K bbl/day refinery in Utah and XOM's 60K bbl/day refinery in Montana - with the goal of freeing the plants from their obligation to hand in blending credits earned or purchased for 2017.

The disclosure follows a Reuters report earlier this month that the EPA has exempted three of 10 refineries owned by major refiner Andeavor.

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF +0.9% ) tells Reuters it also will be seeking an exemption to cover 2018 requirements for the small 50K bbl/day Superior, Wis., refinery it bought last November from Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

EPA waivers are intended for facilities producing less than 75K bbl/day that can also prove compliance with U.S. biofuels laws would cause them "disproportionate economic hardship."