Hulu promos an HBO add-on for just under $5/month

Hulu has quietly begun a limited offer to sell an HBO (TWX +0.4%) add-on to its service for $4.99/month, a significant discount off the usual $14.99/month.
That price (available for a limited time) locks in for six months before it reverts to normal.
The deal is available to those who subscribe to on-demand plans as well as the company's live TV streaming.
Hulu -- co-owned by Comcast (CMCSA -1.8%), Disney (DIS -0.7%), Fox (FOX +0.6%, FOXA +0.5%) and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) -- has been offering add-on service for HBO as well as Showtime (CBS -2%) and Cinemax.
Now read: UPS: Delivering Value »