Judge says Uber's taxi drivers aren't employees; more on FTC settlement

A U.S. judge rules that limo drivers for Uber’s (UBER) UberBLACK are independent contractors and not employees according to federal law.

The Philadelphia-based judge gave the first ruling based on federal law for an important issue for ride-hailing companies.

The judge says Uber doesn’t have enough control over its limo drivers to be considered their employer since drivers work when they want and can do whatever they want to between rides.

More on the FTC settlement expansion: Uber had previously settled a case for a 2014 incident where hackers gained driver information. While that settlement was ongoing, Uber failed to disclose a new data breach.

The new settlement relates to the 2016 customer data breach that the company tried to hide. The settlement says Uber could face civil penalties if it fails to notify the FTC of further incidents and the company has to submit to data security audits.

The FTC says 20M people were exposed in the 2016 breach.

