Intertek to acquire Proasem

Intertek Group (OTCPK:IKTSF) has agreed to acquire Proasem. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Proasem is leading provider of laboratory testing, inspection, metrology and training services, based in Colombia.

The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory closing conditions and expected to complete in the next four weeks.

Proasem employs 190 people and in 2017 generated revenues of c.£4.5M.

André Lacroix, CEO of Intertek: “The acquisition of Proasem uniquely positions Intertek to provide a differentiated Total Quality Assurance service offering for the oil and gas industry in Colombia. It creates a highly complementary network of laboratories and further expands and enhances Intertek Caleb Brett’s world leading service offering. We welcome Proasem and its people to Intertek and are excited about working together to seize the structural growth opportunities and leverage the global expertise of our TQA experts.”

