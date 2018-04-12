More bickering between Tesla and NTSB

Tesla (TSLA -1.1% ) is no longer a party to the federal investigation over last month's fatal Model X accident, although there's some question as to which side made the decision.

The electric vehicle seller stated that it withdrew because it wanted to release Autopilot information in the interest of public safety, while the NTSB maintains that Tesla's status in the case as a party was revoked due to the release of the Autopilot info against its rules.

Either way, it's a rare occurrence for an automaker not to be a party in a crash investigation.