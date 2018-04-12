CNBC: Elliott wants Micro Focus to go private

CNBC sources say Elliott Management wants Micro Focus (NYSE:MFGP) to sell to a private equity firm and that several firms have expressed interest.

Sources say Elliott’s stake in Micro Focus is not quite 5%, which is the automatic disclosure threshold.

The sources also say Micro Focus has received interest from several private equity players.

Elliott’s alternative plan is for Micro Focus to cut out and sell its Suse Linux unit, which was acquired in 2014 as part of the $1.2B Attachmate deal. Suse Linux competes with Red Hat (RHT +1.9% ).

Micro Focus shares are up 7.3% to $17.70.

