Hecla Mining challenges 'bad actor' label in Montana as court case begins

Hecla Mining (HL +1.5% ) is in a Montana court today to challenge its designation by state officials as an industry "bad actor" because of pollution tied to its CEO.

HL wants a judge to block the Montana Department of Environmental Quality from suspending permits for two new silver and copper mines the company has proposed beneath the Cabinet Mountains Wilderness.

HL and its president and CEO, Phillips Baker, were issued violations letters last month because of ongoing pollution at mines operated by Baker's former employer, Pegasus Mining, where he was CFO before declaring bankruptcy in 1998 with insufficient bonds to cover its cleanup obligations.

"There's no substance to this claim being made under the bad actor provision," Baker tells the Associated Press. "As the financial officer I don't direct or control the mining activities. I'm not involved in negotiations of what the permit should be."

Montana officials have said HL could have to reimburse more than $35M in Pegasus-related cleanup costs if it wants to mine in the Cabinet Mountains.