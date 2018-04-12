High-yield ETFs absorb three huge block trades

via Bloomberg

The $9.1B SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) saw two big trades totaling 9.7M shares, or $350M, while the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) had one trade for 3M shares, or $257M.

The trades hit the tape shortly after noon.

Pick your excuse, but one analyst says the trades may have been triggered by the 10-year Treasury yield breaking out above its 50-day moving average of 2.83%.

Neither ETF is worse for wear - both are up modestly today despite a sharp gain for longer-term Treasury yields.