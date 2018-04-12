Facebook exec: Expecting no major change to revenue, business model

With at least the immediate dust settling on CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Capitol Hill testimony, Facebook (FB -1.1% ) is still not expecting a real impact to revenue over privacy concerns, an executive says.

Speaking at the WSJ's CEO Council in London, the company's VP of global marketing solutions, Carolyn Everson, says users aren't changing their privacy settings.

“We have not seen wild changes in behavior with people saying I’m not going to share any data with Facebook anymore,” she says.

Also important: “We are not anticipating major changes to our overall revenue and business model," she says about expectations for tougher regulation. Expenses will rise as the company hires more people to monitor abuse, she said.