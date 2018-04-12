TechnipFMC +3% as Goldman Sachs raises to Buy

TechnipFMC (FTI +3.3% ) rallies after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $39 price target, raised from $30.50, saying that while the firm's 2018-19 EBITDA estimates are little changed, it raises its 2020 EBITDA estimate nearly 18% on expectations for higher inbound orders in 2019 for FTI's Subsea and Onshore/Offshore segments.

Many upcoming deepwater project awards are with FTI's alliance partners and LNG awards are with customers with whom the company recently has done business, both of which strengthen FTI's positioning for new projects, Goldman says.