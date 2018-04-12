Penn Virginia +4% as SunTrust maintains Buy, hikes price target to $60

Penn Virginia (PVAC +3.7% ) pushes higher after SunTrust maintains its Buy rating on the shares and raises its price target to $60, as the firm says its earnings growth estimates for FY 2018 remain on track.

SunTrust analyst Neal Dingmann says three full-time rigs, one full-time frac spread and one spot frac spread are seeing improved efficiencies, and he cites strong pricing trends and well results holding up.

The firm also forecasts PVAC's trading multiple to close its discount gap to the peer group average, thanks to the company's "prolific" Eagle Ford operations.