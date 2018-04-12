Pebblebrook Hotel leads lodging REITs higher after mistaken release of Q1 update

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) this morning released and then quickly took down a Q1 update showing results coming in well above previous guidance. Among the metrics: Same-property RevPAR growth of -0.5% to -0.25% vs. guidance of -3.5% to -1.5%; AFFO per share of $0.63-$0.65 vs. guidance of $0.51-$0.55.

CEO Jon Bortz noted business travel demand as much stronger than expected in Q1, with that trend continuing in Q2.

The release was inadvertent, says the company. Full Q1 results are due on April 27.