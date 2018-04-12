Report: Bombardier to bid on New Jersey rail contract

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) will bid on an upcoming New Jersey Transit rail car contract, as the Canadian company seeks to boost its North American business after losing ground in the region to rivals, Reuters reports.

New Jersey Transit, the largest statewide public transportation system in the U.S., has said it planned to order 113 multi-level passenger cars to modernize its aging fleet, and proposals are expected in June.

The deal would range from ~$500M into the billions of dollars, depending on how many, if any, options are exercised, according to the report.