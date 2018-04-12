Electronic Arts shuffles executive suite

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) has announced an executive-team reshuffle to go along with strategic organizational changes, and a conference call to discuss the hirings.

It's named current CFO Blake Jorgensen to be chief operating officer and chief financial officer. The Business Development and Corporate Development teams will join Jorgensen's group, along with Worldwide Customer Experience.

Current Chief Marketing Officer Chris Bruzzo will lead a new Marketing, Publishing and Analytics organization as CMO. Ken Moss will continue as chief technology officer; Mala Singh will remain chief people officer; Jack Schatz will continue as general counsel/secretary; and Joel Linzner will continue as executive VP of Business Affairs.

Meanwhile, Matt Bilbey will join as executive VP of Strategic Growth. Laura Miele will become chief studios officer. And the company is promoting Patrick Söderlund to chief design officer.

A conference call is coming today at 6 p.m. ET.