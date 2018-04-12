Cisco names finance veteran Garrett to board

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has named Mark Garrett to the board, effective immediately.

Garrett is the former Adobe Systems CFO and has a long history in technology finance/accounting.

The move brings Cisco's board to 12 members.

Prior to his time with Adobe, Garrett served as senior VP and CFO of EMC's Software Group, as well as executive VP and CFO of Documentum before it was acquired by EMC.

“I’m delighted that Mark is joining Cisco’s board and will bring over 30 years of financial management experience in technology,” says CEO Chuck Robbins.