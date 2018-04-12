Zillow expands Instant Offers, updates Q1 and FY18 numbers

Zillow (Z, ZG) expands its Instant Offers program to Phoenix, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada.

In conjunction with the announcement, Zillow reports its preliminary Q1 EBITDA at $45M to $47M (guidance: $42M to $47M) with revenue at $299M to $301M (consensus: $294.87M)

FY18 EBITDA guidance lowers to $260M to $285M (was: $300M to $315M) with revenue of $1.43B to $1.58B.

Z shares are up 0.2% aftermarket.

ZG shares are up 1.1% .

Update for more clarity/info on Instant Offers: Zillow will become a cash buyer of homes in the listed markets.

A source tells Axios that Zillow hopes to have between 300 and 1K residences on its balance sheet by year's end.

The new markets expand on a pilot program for home sellers that the company launched in Orlando.