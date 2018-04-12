Banks lead stocks higher as earnings season kicks off tomorrow

Stocks staged a rebound rally as investors turned their focus to an expected strong earnings season, which kicks off tomorrow, and away from geopolitical uncertainty and Trump tweets.

“We’re hearing less talk of firing missiles and less talk of trade war,” says Robert W. Baird's Michael Antonelli. “Earnings are coming up and expectations are high.”

However, volume remained light with just 746M shares changing hands at the NYSE vs. the 50-day moving average of 953M shares, and some late selling dragged the major averages off their session highs to finish near the middle of today's ranges.

Financial shares (+1.7%) paced the rally ahead of results from JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, all of which will report tomorrow morning, and a better than expected Q1 report from BlackRock helped spark some optimism for the group.

The financials were followed by industrials (+1.5%), tech (+1.3%) and materials (+1.1%), but the energy sector finished flat after a three-session rally, as WTI crude oil prices battled out of the red to finish 0.4% higher at $67.08/bbl.

U.S. Treasury prices fell across the curve, pushing yields higher; the benchmark 10-year yield jumped 4 bps to 2.83%.