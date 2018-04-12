Exxon increased Woods pay by 4% in 2017 in first full year as CEO

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) discloses Chairman and CEO Darren Woods’s pay package rose ~4% last year to $17.5M in his first year running the company.

Woods’s 2017 package included a 20% increase in his salary to $1.2M and a 50% increase in his bonus to $1.8M, among other items, according to the company's SEC Form 14A.

For 2018, Woods’s salary was raised again to $1.4M, but XOM has not specified other compensation items for the year.

Woods’s 2017 compensation was 108x more than the median compensation of $161,562 for XOM’s ~70K employees.