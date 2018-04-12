Senators press for pause in Sinclair-Tribune review amid news-script furor

Twelve senators are asking the FCC to take a break in an ongoing review of Sinclair Broadcast Group's (NASDAQ:SBGI) $3.9B deal for Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO), and to investigate the practice where local anchors at Sinclair stations are forced to read company-mandated scripts about the news business.

But the FCC looks unlikely to take action, according to a letter from Chairman Ajit Pai.

Sinclair's moves to skirt ownership caps and expand its reach to 72% of American households have drawn criticism that the company is looking to impose a conservative worldview on nationwide local news coverage.

Scripts directed to local anchors for on-air reading criticize the media and "the troubling trend of irresponsible, one sided news stories plaguing our country."

The senators (11 Democrats and independent Bernie Sanders) said Sinclair's operation "may have violated the FCC’s longstanding policy against broadcast licensees deliberately distorting news by staging, slanting, or falsifying information." But in a reply letter, Pai said "I can hardly think of an action more chilling of free speech than the federal government investigating a broadcast station because of disagreement with its news coverage or promotion of that coverage."

Pai also drew criticism for a series of decisions in favor of Sinclair; Pai denies he's taken any actions aimed at benefiting a single company.