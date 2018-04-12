Golden Star more than doubles inferred mineral resources at Wassa mine

Golden Star Resources (NYSEMKT:GSS) +4.3% after-hours on news it more than doubled the inferred mineral resources estimate for its Wassa underground gold mine in Ghana.

GSS reports its Wassa inferred resource estimate rose by 3.1M oz., or 147%, to 5.2M oz. of gold compared to its year-end 2017 estimate, with a 9% increase in grade to 3.6 g/t of gold from 3.3 g/t.

GSS earlier reported Q1 gold production of 57.6K oz., nearly unchanged from the prior-year quarter, including 35.5K oz. from the Wassa mine, a 15% Q/Q decrease but better than company expectations since Q1 was the first quarter of primarily underground production.