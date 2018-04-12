Reuters: Total's Port Arthur small crude, vacuum units resume production

Total (NYSE:TOT) has returned to production the small crude distillation unit and associated vacuum distillation unit at its 225K bbl/day Port Arthur, Tex., refinery, Reuters reports, citing Gulf Coast market sources.

The refinery has restarted nearly all units that were shut down over the weekend when steam supply was lost to a part of the plant as the 76K bbl/day gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit was forced to shut down by a leaking pipe.

The FCCU and alkylation unit reportedly were restarted on Monday.