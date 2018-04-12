Tax reform helps boost Cogeco Communications profit

Cogeco Communications (OTCPK:CGEAF) topped high estimates with its Q2 profits, though revenues fell short of consensus.

EBITDA rose 5.6% (up 7.4% in constant currency) to C$268.1M. Adjusted EBITDA margin dipped to 44.8% from a previous 45.3%.

Overall revenue rose 6.8%; American broadband services revenue was up 35.2% thanks to the acquisition of MetroCast on Jan. 4, along with organic growth from rate increases, and growth in Internet/telephony customers outpacing declines in video service.

Canadian broadband services revenue was stable. Business ICT services revenue fell 6.5% in constant currency due to higher churn and pricing pressures.

Meanwhile, profits were up substantially (to C$138.9M attributable to owners vs. a prior C$76.7M) in part due to a C$89M reduction in deferred income taxes thanks to U.S. tax reform.

Free cash flow came to $64.M, down 45% Y/Y.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET.

