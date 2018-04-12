Trudeau to meet with Alberta, B.C. premiers on Trans Mountain dispute

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau reportedly will break off a foreign trip to hold an emergency meeting with the premiers of Alberta and British Columbia about their dispute over Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Both premiers say they will attend the meeting in Ottawa but that they were sticking to their positions: “As far as negotiations (go)... there’s only one outcome for Alberta, that is that the pipeline gets built,” Alberta's Notley says, while B.C.'s Horgan says the federal government should refer the matter to the Supreme Court for clarification, a position Trudeau's cabinet has dismissed, saying it already was clear that the Ottawa government has jurisdiction over major pipelines.

Earlier: Trudeau said ready to press B.C. to accept Trans Mountain pipeline (April 12)