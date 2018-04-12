New Jersey legislature passes subsidy bill for Public Service nuke plants

New Jersey's Senate and Assembly pass a bill that would cost ~$300M/year to subsidize three nuclear reactors operated by Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG).

PEG had said it could shut the reactors, two at Salem and one at Hope Creek, if it does not receive some sort of federal or state assistance.

“This legislation is a sensible solution that protects the viability of nuclear energy and its benefits for New Jersey, while at the same time ensuring consumers are protected,” the company says.

“Today New Jersey legislators turned their backs on consumers by approving a bailout for PSEG’s already profitable nuclear plants,” the New Jersey Petroleum Council says.