Dropbox -1.7% as Nomura initiates at Reduce

After a solid gain during the regular session, Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is 1.7% lower after hours following an initiation at Reduce by Nomura Instinet.

That joins the only other rating the company has gotten: a Buy from D.A. Davidson. Underwriters will likely start coverage Tuesday after the 25-day quiet period.

The company will face trouble monetizing an admittedly large base of 500M-plus users, analyst Christopher Eberle says, and combined with the lack of an enterprise sales force (despite aspirations to be an enterprise business), that spells trouble. (h/t Bloomberg)