Qualcomm +3.3% on report Jacobs gathering investors for go-private bid

Paul Jacobs is pressing forward with his plan to take Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) private, CNBC reports.

Shares are up 3.3% after hours.

The company's recently ousted chairman is gathering potential investors to make a fully financed bid in the next two months and then install him to run it, according to the report.

He's hoping for fewer than 10 owners and has reportedly hired two banks as well as lawyers to work on the deal.

He's also talked with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States behind the scenes since some significant investment could come from foreign sovereign funds. Interestingly, one investor approached is ARM Holdings (OTCPK:SFTBY).