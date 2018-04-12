SeaWorld -4% as SEC indicates possible civil action

Sea World Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) -4.2% after-hours following a disclosure that the company had received a Wells notice from the SEC indicating that agency staff would recommend a civil enforcement action against the company.

According to an 8-K filing, the Wells notice says the proposed action would allege violations of certain provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws.

SEAS received subpoenas last June from the Justice Department and the SEC regarding its response to the documentary Blackfish, which criticized the company for its treatment of killer whales.