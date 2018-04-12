Goldman selects eight energy stocks to thrive in the age of shale

Energy stocks are set to benefit from the shale boom, due to increased efficiencies among companies and fewer participants that are driving projects that are at or below shale on the oil cost curve, which makes U.S. energy more viable overall, Goldman Sachs analysts say.

"Non-shale scale" projects in total will not have enough volume to contribute to prolong the global oversupply in oil once shale decelerates, which should occur after 2020, making scale a major focus for the sector, Goldman's Brian Singer explains.

Singer says non-shale scale leads him to be more optimistic about long-term oil prices, seeing WTI crude remaining at the upper end of his $50-$55/bbl range after 2020.

Non-shale scale, where consolidation has played a role, favors energy majors, where Goldman maintains a Buy rating on Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Shale scale prompts the firm to reiterate Buy ratings on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Near-term bottlenecks in the Permian Basin and western Canada further enhance size as critical for near-term execution, which Goldman says boosts Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) as well as OXY and PXD.