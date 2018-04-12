Caterpillar rearranges group presidents after retirement

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is making changes to its group presidents after the decision by Rob Charter to retire.

Bob De Lange will replace Charter as group president of Customer & Dealer Support, the company says. He's currently group president of Construction Industries.

Tom Pellette will step up to replace De Lange as group president of Construction Industries. He's currently leading the Energy & Transportation group.

And finally, Ramin Younessi has been named group president of Energy & Transportation to replace Pellette. Younessi has been VP of the Industrial Power Systems Division.