Peru places Tullow oil contracts on hold for investigation

Peru's new government will place on hold five offshore oil contracts awarded to Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF, OTCPK:TUWOY) until it can clear up questions over why the country’s disgraced former president awarded them to the company before resigning, the energy and mines minister says.

The comptroller’s office and lawmakers opened investigations into the deals after learning former president Kuczynski had signed a decree approving them while his government collapsed in a corruption scandal last month.

Tullow Oil, which has been renewing its search for new resources, planned an initial investment of more than $200M, according to Peru's state oil investment agency.