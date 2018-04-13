U.S. considers return to TPP

"Would only join TPP if the deal were substantially better than the deal offered to Pres. Obama. We already have BILATERAL deals with six of the eleven nations in TPP," President Trump wrote in a tweet overnight.

The comments came hours after he indicated the U.S. might rejoin the trade deal, asking trade representative Robert Lighthizer and economic adviser Larry Kudlow to reopen negotiations.

