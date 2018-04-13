China posts trade deficit in March

It's the first Chinese trade deficit in more than a year.

With analysts pointing to seasonal factors like China's New Year holiday, dollar-denominated exports fell 2.7%, while imports rise 14.4%, resulting in a deficit of almost $5B.

The figures come against a backdrop of growing U.S.-China trade tensions with threats exchanged to impose import tariffs.

