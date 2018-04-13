IEA releases latest monthly report

"Political uncertainty in the Middle East has returned to the fore," the IEA said in its closely-watched monthly report.

"It remains to be seen if recently elevated prices are sustained and if so what are the implications for the market demand and supply dynamics."

With crude futures at highs not seen since December 2014, the IEA also called OPEC's goal to shrink oil stocks a "mission accomplished."

Crude futures +0.2% to $67.20/bbl.

