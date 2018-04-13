Bravatek receives first software order for critical infrastructure security supplier

Bravatek Solutions (OTCPK:BVTK) received its first order in the amount of $121.5K for a major software project in the critical infrastructure security space.

“This is a great example of our ability to leverage our Cyber Software capabilities and software development expertise to help to bring new Security solutions to market rapidly for systems that have a variety of applications,” said Dr. Tom Cellucci, Chairman and CEO of Bravatek. He continued, “Users of the solution will be safe in knowing our software application communicates with backend services using the same secure components found in our Ecrypt One security solution.”

Press Release