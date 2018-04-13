Camping World to acquire Cullum & Maxey Camping Center in the nashville, TN market

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) signed an agreement to acquire Cullum & Maxey Camping Center for an undisclosed term.

“For over 60 years, Cullum & Maxey Camping Center has earned its customer’s business by providing quality products and service backed with a highly experienced team and reliable RV care,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World (CWH). “Attention to details and has made Cullum & Maxey a leader in the RV industry and we look forward to the entire team joining our network of RV SuperCenters.”

“We are well-positioned to remain a leader in the RV industry as it continues to evolve,” said Brent Moody, Chief Operating Officer of Camping World. “The addition of Cullum & Maxey Camping Center will allow us to expand our footprint in the state of Tennessee while continuing to deliver a high standard of customer service and integrity in the industry.”

Press Release