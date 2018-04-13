AutoWeb appoints Jared Rowe to President and CEO

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) appointed Jared Rowe as Director, President and CEO, succeeding Jeffrey Coats, effective April 12.

As a president of YP Holdings, Jared was instrumental in the improvement of YellowPages.com’s business operations and its eventual sale to Dex Media in 2017.

AutoWeb Chairman, Michael Fuchs, commented: “Jared has a strong track record of successfully implementing strategic plans to revitalize automotive businesses competing in the e-commerce industry. His leadership and restructuring at YP Holdings and Cox Automotive led to material operating improvements and enhanced competitive positioning. Jared will be an invaluable addition to our company as he shares our vision of delivering the highest quality marketing products to dealers and OEMs.

