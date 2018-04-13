Futures mixed ahead of bank earnings

The banking industry is likely to have benefited from a powerful profit formula, including tax cuts, rising interest rates and more robust economic growth, as earnings reports pour in today from Citigroup, JPMorgan, PNC Financial and Wells Fargo. Dow +0.1% ; S&P 500 +0.1% ; Nasdaq -0.1% .

With financials comprising 14.7% of the S&P 500's market cap, the second highest after technology, such a big move could provide a big boost for the market.

Oil is up 0.5% at $67.39/bbl, gold is 0.2% higher at $1344/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.82%.

