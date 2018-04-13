Premium Brands to acquire Oberto brands

Oberto Brands announced today that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell substantially all of the assets and operating divisions of the company to Premium Brands Holdings (OTC:PRBZF) for an undisclosed term.

The transaction is expected to close within four to six weeks.

"Oberto's values, culture, loyal employees and talented management team are an ideal fit for us," said George Paleologou, President and CEO of Premium Brands.

Oberto was advised by Cody Peak Advisors and Perkins Coie LLP in the transaction.

Source: Press Release