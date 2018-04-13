Analysts size up new-look SJM Holdings

Analysts are unimpressed with the board changes and succession plan at SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY) following the retirement of Chairman Stanley Ho Hung Sun.

"Instead of using Stanley Ho’s retirement as an impetus to make governance and management changes, the company has opted to further entrench the status quo," observes Sanford Bernstein.

"We would have hoped to see a clearer succession plan (a single chairperson would have been a good start), which in turn would enable the company to fine-tune the management team and structure before the opening of Grand Lisboa Palace next year (likely in the second half, 2019)," writes the JPMorgan analyst team.

Shares of SJM are up 3% YTD.