MediciNova's tipelukast shows treatment effect in mid-stage NASH/NAFLD study; shares up 8% premarket

Thinly traded small cap MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) is up 8% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of positive preliminary results from a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial assessing MN-001 (tipelukast) in NASH and NAFLD patients. The data were presented at The International Liver Congress in Paris.

93% (n=14/15) of patients who completed eight weeks of treatment experienced a average 41% reduction in serum triglycerides from baseline (328.6 mg/dL vs. 192.9 mg/dL; p=0.02).

No significant safety signals were reported.

Tipelukast is a small molecule anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory compound that exerts its effects via several mechanisms, including leukotriene receptor antagonism and inhibiting enzymes known as phosphodiesterases as well as 5-lipoxygenase. It is also under development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe ideopathic pulmonary fibrosis.