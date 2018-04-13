Accounting change boosts JPMorgan results

Q1 net income of $8.712B or $2.37 per share vs. $6.448B and $1.65 a year ago. This year's result includes mark-to-market gains that boosted EPS by $0.11.

Tangible book value per share up 4% to $54.05. CET 1 ratio of 11.8%. $6.7B of capital distributions during quarter - $4.7B of buybacks and $0.56 per share dividend.

Provisions of $1.165B down from $1.315B a year ago.

CEO Jamie Dimon on commercial banking: "The environment was intensely competitive and lending was flat for the quarter."

Previously: JPMorgan Chase beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (April 13)

JPM +0.45% premarket

Conference call at 8:30 ET