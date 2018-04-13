Starbucks dips after Cowen warns

Cowen lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to a Market Perform rating after having the coffee chain giant set at Outperform.

"We note a deteriorating quality of EPS growth from softer comps and food sales outpacing beverage sales, which has implications for labor and gross margin deleverage," writes analyst Andrew Charles.

Charles and team also cite a risk to Starbucks from craft coffee popularity and less robust loyalty program benefits.

The price target on Starbucks is dropped to $65 from $68.